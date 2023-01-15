The Cross River Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced the governorship state-wide campaigns restating its commitment to redeem the state from All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at a service held at St. Patricks Parish Ikot Ansa, Calabar on Sunday and officiated by Rev. Fr. Cletus Udoh, the

governorship candidate of PDP, Prof. Sandy Onor , told the congregation as well as party faithful, who tropped out in their number, that this ia the auspicious time for all to join hands to bring back the state.

Onor said it was time for the people to rally round and commit the state to God for it to witness progress and development again.

According to him, “we are here because we believe in this God, the only God we know. We have no other God in Nigeria or any where in the world.

“He has been so kind to us and that is why we have come to dedicate this campaign to him. Besides, we have come to here as we begin our campaign and we must urge you, our brothers and sisters, to continue to pray for us.

“It is our duty and responsibility to redeem our state again. We are confident that by His Grace, we will be in-charge of that revitalisation.”

The officiating minister, Udoh, who advised Onor never to stop seeking the face of God in his daily activities, said that the church would be with him through prayers.

“It is not what man says but what God decrees thay come to pass. You will face challenges but you will surmount those challenges. that is why you are called the Caterpillar; Caterpillar crushes all that it matches.

“We are with you in prayers. I am not campaigning for anybody but what am saying is that you hold on to God,” he stated.