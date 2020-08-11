Judex Okoro, Calabar

Disturbed by the lingering crisis rocking the Cross River chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the ward and chapter executive committees have called on the National Working Committee, NWC, to remain steadfast by sticking to the authenticated lists of elected officials.

The NWC through a letter signed by Col. Austin Akobundu (rted) and dated April 26, 2020, had ratified the authentic list of the ward and local chapter excos following a congres held in March 2020.

In a statement issued in Calabar yesterday and signed by t he chapter chairmen of the party including Hon. Raymond Asuquo, southern senatorial district, Chief Godwin Igwe and Obule David Oko, central and borthern senatorial districts respectively, they called on NWC not to temper with the authentic ward, and chapter list executives as duley approved.

They also enjoined all stakeholders of the party in the state to close ranks and work together to resolve the lingering issues currently disrupting the peaceful conduct of the state congress of the party.

They however, pledged their loyalty to Gov. Ben Ayade of the state, who they described as the leader of the party and members of the National Assembly who are also critical stakeholders of the party in the state.

The statement read in part: “We want to notify Gov. Ben Ayade that we are committed members of the party who supported him immensely from the inception of his administration and it would be unfair for the governor to see us as not being loyal to him as a leader of the party as the test of loyalty is embedded strongly in our support during the second elections of his Excellency.

“Finally, we appeal to the NWC of our party that the unity, peace and continuity of the party is paramount and must be maintained.

“We plead with the party to maintain the status quo as it concerns ward and chapter executive members as communicated to our former Chairman, Edim Inok in a letter dated April 26 2020.

“As a party that promotes and protect members rights, we strongly admonish the NWC to eschew arbitrary disqualification of Aspirants to the state and other congresses unconstitutionally.

“The letter was captioned ‘Approval of new ward and local government area executive committee members in Cross River as signed by the National Organising Secretary Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd), published by the National Working Committee and duly acknowledged by INEC,” the communique stated.

They maintained that they were duly inaugurated through a notary public on April 30 and May 5, respectively in accordance with party constitution.