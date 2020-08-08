Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has postponed the state congress in Cross River State by one week.

In a press statement dated August 8, 2020 and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it decided to postpone the congress after consultations with critical stakeholders.

The statement read in part: “The NWC, after due consultations and in exercise of its powers under the PDP constitution, postponed the Cross River State Congress from the earlier scheduled date of Saturday, August 8, 2020 to Saturday, August 15, 2020.

“The postponement is sequel to demands of exigencies of party administration.

“All critical stakeholders, elders, leaders as well as teeming members and supporters of our great party, particularly in Cross River State, are to be guided accordingly.”

But sources close to the state caucus of PDP revealed that the postponement is not unconnected with the uncompromising position of the Governor Ben Ayade and National Assembly members,NASS.

Both Ayade and NASS have been locked in a battle over the list of ward and local governemnt executive committee, leading to factionalisation of the party.

And in build up to the state congress, both factions have fielded their candidates in every position.

Sources close to Government House confided in our correspondent that both warring factions have been locked in a series of meetings since yesterday in a bid to resolve the political imbroglio.