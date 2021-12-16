From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River PDP stakeholders from the central senatorial district have stated that the governorship slot has never been exclusive for a particular senatorial district or zone in any election.

In the last couple of weeks running, the southern and central senatorial district politicians and members of NASS have been engaged in a battle of words over the issue of zoning of governorship tickets.

While the south, led by Sen Gershom Bassey, representing the southern senatorial district and the leader of the National Assembly caucus, is insistent that it is their turn to produce the next governor after incumbent Ben Ayade and nothing would stop it, the central senatorial district led by Sen Sandy Onor, is of the view that what the state needs urgently is a man with capacity, vision and reach and such a person can come from any zone in 2023. Onor had declared to run for governorship ahead of 2023, zone

Re-echoing Sandy’s position, the stakeholders from the centre in a statement made available to journalists after a consultative meeting with Sen Sandy held at Ikom, maintained that it has become critical that all concerned allow the political field open to all aspirants for best political results.

Ntufam Gabe Odu Oji, former commissioner for water resources, Rt Hon Bar John Gaul Lebo, former Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Ntufam Bar Chris Itafu Njar, former commissioner for Gas, Hon. Joe Obi Bisong, former publicity secretary of PDP, Prof. Walter Mboto, Hon Dr Obol Goddy Ettah, former PDP state secretary and commissioner for education and water resources, Com Ekpo Ofem Bassey, Ntufam Joe Ndem Ndifon, Attah Ochinke, Esq, former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General and incumbent chairman of NBA, calabar branch, Mrs Ada Izani, Barr. Joe Eyo, Esq, Dr Effumbe Kachau, and Dr Mark Nke.

The stakeholders, who affirmed that Sen Prof Sandy Ojang Onor has performed well due to his capacity and desire for service delivery, urged him to further explore the political coast for the development of the people and the state by contesting the election as Governor of Cross River State.

The statement read in part:

‘We believe in the unity, progress and development of Cross River State based on justice, equity and fairness, hence we affirm that the sharing of electoral positions, especially the Governorship of our dear state is not and has never been exclusive for a particular senatorial district or zone in any election.

‘Concerned that the current inciting comments by highly placed individuals over zoning could precipitate undue crisis; we reaffirm that the state is an all-embracing political entity that calls for all-embracing political participation that does not exclude any zone or constituency as hitherto been.

‘It is, therefore, critical that we allow the political field open to all aspirants for best political results. We shall continue to implore all eligible aspirants to consult stakeholders and party faithful across the state and solicit for their support during and after the party primaries.

‘That as law-abiding citizens, we shall continue to abide by the rules and support good developmental policies in the state, and the overall interest of the good people of Cross River State.’

They called on INEC to ensure that every vote counts while also reaffirming the electronic transmission of results.

