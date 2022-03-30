From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A stalwart of Cross River People’s Democratic Party (PDP), King David Etowa, has stated the former Vice President, Alh Atiku Abubakar, remains the best presidential material to lead the country from 2023.

Reacting to developments in the PDP with regard to the zoning of the presidency in Calabar on Wednesday, Etowa, a founding member of the party in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, said PDP should stop playing politics and just hand over the presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar because he has the potentials to rebuild Nigeria and barring back our lost glory.

Etowa, a political activist agitating for the enthronement of internal democracy across parties and good governance, said the former VP has the experience, the reach and enormous support cutting across all the six geo-political zones to clinch the presidency for PDP, adding that if the party plays games with it then they would lose out again in 2023 elections.

According to him, what Nigerians need at this moment is somebody of such standard who has private sector-driven experiences and international connections to get us out of the economic woods that APC has plunged us into.

‘I am not alone in this project. God is also with me and has revealed to me to meet HE Atiku Abubakar and also tell Nigerians that power should remain in the north because He wants to pass through Atiku to tackle the problem of this country,’ he said.

‘PDP should stop playing politics and hand over the presidential ticket to him because this country is heading for greatness. I can tell you that APC is just dancing around looking for who would rescue the misdemeanours it has been committing since 2015. But I can tell you that APC has lost their chances to redeem the country.’

Explaining the fate of PDP in the state since the defection of Governor Ben Ayade on May 20, 2021, he said: ‘PDP is deeply rooted and has massive support across the length and breadth of the state. Whosoever that is going to emerges in PDP is going to win the governorship in 2023. But let me advise that they easily win back the electorate if they come up with acceptable and God-fearing candidates across various elective positions.’

