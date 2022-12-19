From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be members of IPOB and a village head.

They also recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two explosive chemicals five AK-47 rifles, 200 live rounds of ammunition, one pump action and several locally made pistols and Dane guns.

Briefing reporters at the Command Headquarters in Diamond Hills, Calabar, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe, said they got reliable information that some members of IPOB were sighted at Bebe III community in Obanliku LGA planning to carry out their criminal activities.

“Based on the strength of the information, the military in collaboration with the Anti Kidnapping Squad swung into action and arrested three suspected including Richard Ukehad, 29, Esther Asado, 29, and Chief Isaac Ebebe, 44.

“They equally led the team to their camp where two Dane guns, one Biafra uniform, one Biafra flag, four explosive devices, two suspected explosive chemicals, criminal charms one police beret and so on, they will be charged to court soon,” the commissioner stated.

Speaking further, Balabare revealed that two other persons were arrested for unlawful possession of firearms.

“The Command while performing its duty will not tolerate any unwholesome behaviour from any quarters whether by individuald or group.

“We are poised to clamp down on criminal elements and lawbreakers at all levels,” he said.