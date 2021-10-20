From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Anti-roit police team have barricaded major roads leading to Cross River State governor’s office and some streets in Calabar metropolis.

The policemen also stationed at strategic places were all armed to the teeth and hooded wearing black top and a pair of black trousers.

Source revealed that the security operatives from the Special squad Unit had cordoned off roads from Murtala Mohammed’s Highway to Accountant General’s office Calabar as early as 6:00am to forestall any security breach

Other places barricaded by the armed security operatives are Leopard Road by National Population Census, NPC’s office Calabar and Leopard Road while some we’re deployed to some security prone areas and they are patrolling around.

This development has created some fears and anxiety among the residents of the metropolis.

At Diamond Hill, where the State Police Command is located, a resident who operates a provision shop, Emmanuel Andem, said the presence of heavy security men are scaring people away from that area just as it has affected economic activities within the axis.

Andem said most residents are indoors while vehicular movements have been hindered, thereby affecting transportation and other economic activities.

Our correspondent, who went round some major roads of Calabar found out that businesses were going on as usual in Mary Sleasor Avenue, Marian Road and MCC Road as there were no security check points.

Reacting on the issue, the permanent secretary, Special Services (security) Governor’s Office Calabar, Dr. Alfred Mboto, enjoined the residents of the state not to panic as the armed security operatives were out to ensure that there would be no security breaches across the state.

Dr Alfeed said; “We are stepping up surveillance against all forms of criminality and to prevent breakdown of law and order.

“Residents of the state shouldn’t be afraid. The presence of security operatives is for the good of the people should go about their normal duties.

“We don’t want what happened last year where several property worth millions of naira were destroyed to happen again.

“Until we are satisfied that we have been able to pursue out those suspected to to have infiltrated the state before we will asked the police to step down surveillance.

“What the police is right now is for interest of the people. We want to ensure that the city remain save for every one,” he stated.

