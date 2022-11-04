From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, CP Sule Balarabe, had decried the spate of fake news in the state, denying that 10 girls are not missing in Calabar as being rumoured.

He warned those behind such rumour as the unfounded report was capable of causing panic and truncating the peace being enjoyed in the state.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, and made available to journalists on

Friday in Calabar, CP Balabare

said the news of nissing girls making the rounds on social media was totaaly fales, adding it is from the figment of the imagination of mischief makers trying to create panic in the metropolis.

Thw statement read in part:”The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Sule Balarabe, has been drawn to the unverified

exasperated item making round some Social media platforms, to the effects that ten (10) girls are missing in Calabar.

“It is on the above that CP Sule wishes to state categorically that the only case under investigation is that of the girl that was reportedly killed in Planet Guest House, Calabar.

“This is contrary to the content of October 22, 2022 circulating on some social media platforms that ten (10) girls are missing in Calabar.

“Consequently, the Command urge mischief makers to always confirm facts and figures before sending such for public consumption, as this can

cause panic or unnecessary tension in the State.

“Finally, for enhanced service delivery, the Command solicits genuine information from private individuals, corporate bodies and good spirited citizens rather than peddling fake news capable of truncating the peace being

enjoyed in our dear State.”