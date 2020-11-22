Judex Okoro, Calabar
The Cross River State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough as it has arrested three suspected kidnap kingpins in Calabar.
The Police Commissioner, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at different locations after painstaking efforts by crack detectives.
Jimoh said the suspects have made useful confessions just as a vehicle belonging to one of the kidnap victims has been recovered.
He listed the names of the kidnap suspects in their net to include one Blessed Erim Sunday, 33, arrested at Paladium Drinking joint at Mary Slessor Avenue in Municipality; Ime John Effiong, ( a.k.a last born) arrested at Mbukpa by Onitsha Street, in Calabar South and Samuel Udo,27, (a.k.a Papa) picked up at Bedwell Street in Calabar South.
He said the suspects were have been involved in the kidnap of one Emmanuel Akan Udo on November11, 2020 and have made useful statements, adding that efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.
Jimoh further said the Command is totally out to restore peace and tranquility to once tourism hub of the country, calling on the citizens to come forward with any useful information on how to curb crimes and criminal activities.
He hinted that very soon the state would witness a new lease of life in the area of security as arrangements are on to overhaul the entire security architecture of the state.
