Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough as it has arrested three suspected kidnap kingpins in Calabar.

The Police Commissioner, Mr Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at different locations after painstaking efforts by crack detectives.

Jimoh said the suspects have made useful confessions just as a vehicle belonging to one of the kidnap victims has been recovered.

He listed the names of the kidnap suspects in their net to include one Blessed Erim Sunday, 33, arrested at Paladium Drinking joint at Mary Slessor Avenue in Municipality; Ime John Effiong, ( a.k.a last born) arrested at Mbukpa by Onitsha Street, in Calabar South and Samuel Udo,27, (a.k.a Papa) picked up at Bedwell Street in Calabar South.