From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Police Commissioner, Abdulkadir Jimoh, is dead. Jimoh died in the early hours of today at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH. He is suspected to have died of COVID-19 related symptoms.

Source close to state police command headquarters revealed that he has been down with some health complications for over two weeks now.

Confirming the death, the Chief Medical Director of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, Prof. Ikpeme Ilpeme, said:”CP Abdulkadir Jimoh was brought into the hospital dead on arrival and would not release the corpse until after all COVID -19 protocols are observed.”

The CMD advised all those who where with him to visit the hospital for COVID-19 test and subsequently be on self-insolation. Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Cross River COVID-19 Response Team, Dr Beta Edu, said the samples from the the late commissioner have been taken for testing and the state is awaiting the outcome to be able to know whether he died of COVID-19 related case or not.

Condoling with the family of the deceased, Governor Ben Ayade

described Abudukadir Jimoh’s death as a great loss to the state, country and the police force.

Ayade in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, described Jimoh as “a brave and courageous officer who was a central figure in the fight against kidnapping and other crimes in the state.”

Eulogising the fallen Commissioner of Police for his commitment and dedication to ensuring safety of lives and property in the state, Ayade said: “You were a hero in our relentless quest to ensure peace. Your gallantry and bravey will remain an enduring memory as we mourn your sudden demise.”

“You kept us safe and gave us your all. We will forever remember you for your courage and bravery. Nothing will fill the void your passing has created, especially in our fight against criminality.”

“Your skills, dexterity intellect and expertise will be surely missed as we unite to confront the security challenges in the country. I have indeed lost a true friend and a brother”

He urged the late commissioner of police’s family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and total submission to God as he prayed the Almighty Allah to grant Jimoh’s soul peaceful rest in Ajana.