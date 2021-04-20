From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has intensified its fight against crimes and criminal activities, lining up 30 suspected criminals at various locations across the state.

Among the suspects were two young men who robbed and killed a lady along State Housing, a mother-daughter drug trafficking team, twelve suspected cult gang members, two suspected drug peddlers, a five-man robbery gang and two rape suspects.

Some items recovered from the suspects include a Nissan Sentra vehicle, a Mercedes Benz E350, Prado Land cruiser, locally-made guns and a 42-inch television.

Speaking shortly after parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Calabar, the state Commissioner for Police, Sikiru Akande, said the police is undaunted in its determination to secure the state and will go to any length to stem the tide of attacks on security agents

Akande said the Command has formally abolished all roadblocks across the state in line with the new policing vision and crime fighting strategies introduced by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

‘I have given a matching order to all my DPOs that they should dismantle all roadblocks that exist within their area of responsibility.

‘No policeman should be seen conducting roadblocks, if there is anything the police will respond tactically.

‘Any roadblock that you don’t see a Police vehicle stationed with more than 7 officers don’t stop.

‘If the police men are not more than 7 on any federal road, please don’t stop because that blocked road is illegal,’ the police commissioner said.

One of the suspects, Mighty Edem, 19, from Ugep, said he was asked by his friend, Eno-Obong, to come and drive the vehicle from the premises and was promised to be paid N500,000.

‘I am not involved in killing the lady but was only asked to come and drive her vehicle from her residence for N500, 000.

‘My friend, Eno-Obong, asked me to drive the vehicle and we have been playing football together at Bassey Duke. He ran away after I was arrested,’ he said.