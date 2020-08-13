Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Police Command has announced the arrest of thirty-four suspected criminals across the State.

The suspected criminals include a six-man gang of kidnappers include Nse Nse Otu Bassey, 30, a.ka. The Lion, the gang leader, Edet Ene, 29, Christopher Effaeyo, 28, Bassey Effiong, 30, a.ka. Dragon, Etim Offiong, 30, and Louis Otu Bassey, 35.

They were involved in the kidnapping of Mrs Ekwele Agube on July 4 in Calabar and her captivity for 14 days before her release on July 18. Mrs Agube is the wife of Hon. Justice Ignatius Agube of the Appeal Court, Enugu. The kidnappers admitted to the crime.

Speaking in Calabar while parading the suspects, the new Commissioner for Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said the command will not rest on its oars until the state is rid of crime.

According to him, ‘Intelligence Response Team, IRT, operatives attached to the FBI were deployed to the state to assist the state arrested six of the notorious robbers including the gang leader and recovered two locally made pistols.

‘Suspects arrested confessed to kidnapping of Mrs Ekwele Agube and many other innocent citizens in Cross River State,’ he said.

He gave a breakdown of the arrested suspects to include ten robbery cases, six kidnapping, six cultists, three sea pirates, five murderers, two rapists and one drug vendor.

He said eight firearms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects and urged members of the public to join hands with the police to fight the hydra-headed monster of crime in the State.