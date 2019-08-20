Judex Okoro, Calabar

The move to ensure that residents of Calabar metropolis enjoy 24-hour steady power supply has suffered a set back as the city’s new 23 megawatts power plant has been shut down.

The plant was shut down barely 72 hours after it began its test run, it has been reported.

The 23 megawatts power plant, which was switched on Friday, August 16, is expected to supply 24-hour uninterrupted power to the Governor’s Office, the state Water Board, Calabar Industrial Park, 8 Miles, Akai Efa, State Housing Estate, as well as powering all street lights in the Calabar metropolis.

But in a release by the Senior Special Assistant/Chief Press Secreatry to the governor, Mr Christain Ita, it was reported that the test run of the 23 megawatts Calabar power plant had suffered a set back following a an inferno at the Marian market.

The statement reads:

“The Cross River State Government wishes to inform the general public that the cut in power supply from the 23 megawatts Calabar Power plant in the last 24 hours to the Calabar metropolis is due to a fire outbreak at the Marian market which affected some transmission cables.

“The power plant had to be shut down to minimise damage caused by the inferno.A team of engineers is currently working round the clock to fix the problem.

“Power will be restored as soon as this is done.Government regrets the inconveniences this has caused residents of the metropolis.”