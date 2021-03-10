From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River has received 53,840 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for the management of COVID-19 in the state.

The doses arrived at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport aboard a CACOVID jet and were received by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Eteng Williams, alongside the state’s Commissioner for Health, Betta Edu.

Speaking after reviewing the vaccines, the health commissioner confirmed the doses and said the equipment required to store them is ready.

She said the vaccination will begin immediately and will commence with health workers and strategic leaders across the state.

‘We have received 53,840 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and have already compiled the list of health workers in Cross River State and will start with the health workers and strategic leaders.

‘The vaccines will be stored in the cold chain equipment which we presently do have in the state.

‘We are beginning with the health workers and strategic leaders so as to remove any form of political or class attachment to it,’ she said.

She added that the vaccines have been received in the cold boxes alongside all the medical consumables and accessories which will be required to administer the vaccine.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, said the state is prepared for the vaccines and all the LGAs have storage equipment that is in very good shape.

She said the level of sensitization and awareness is very high and hope the people will match this by coming out to get the vaccine.

Julius Idoko, the Coordinator of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said a logistics committee that will take charge of the cold store is in place.

He added that the Solar Direct Guide (SDG) is ready and assured the people of the state that they will be preserved in good condition.