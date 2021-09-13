All is now set for the formal commissioning of the Cross River State-owned 10-ton per hour ultra-modern rice mill located in Ogoja Local Government Area by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by Governor Ben Ayade during the test run of the factory.

While thanking the contractors for what he described as their diligent commitment to the project, Ayade said: “I have just watched the test operation and it is fully operational. The dream of having the Ogoja rice mill has come to birth today. We have just had a full test run, a pre-commissioning test run from the point of receiving the padding from the pad, through the pre-cleaning to parboiling stage to the pre-sieving where it does the de-stoning, taking out the outer shell to the whitener and from where it goes further down the system to absorb the grading and making sure that the grain size is uniform and finally to the bagging line.”

Ayade said the rice also goes through the vitaminization plant, which process had been tested at the pre-commissioning stage and was fully functional and operational.

“The mill is the first of its kind in Africa and I am particularly proud that we have this outstanding world-class vitaminzed rice mill in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State.”

