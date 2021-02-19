From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A 17-year old female student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa in Akpabuyo local government area and the boy friend, Okon Effiong, have confessed they belong to cult groups.

While the girl said she belongs to Sky Queens Confraternity”, Effiong said he belongs to a local cult called “Mbiang.”

The duo were arrested arrested on Wednesday for unlawful possession of locally made pistol.

The teenager had gone to school on Tuesday with a gun to shoot her one of her school teacher who had told her to cut her hair.

It was learnt that on resumption of school, the class teacher had asked her to go home and have a hair cut and then remove her coloured hair.

The girl was said to have got furious and sneaked a gun to the school to repay her teacher.

Speaking at the Police Command Headquarters , Diamond Hill Calabar sory after she was paraded alongside her boyfriend who owns the locally made pistol and 11 others for various crimes, on Friday, she claimed to be taking the pistol to the blacksmith before it was confiscated by her school principal.

“I am a member of Sky Queen Confraternity. I am just an ordinary member. I don’t hold any position in the group. I have known the owner of the gun who is my man friend since last year and he sleeps with me and supports me with little things, but he is not the one paying my school fees .

“My mother knows about him , because he visits me at our house and sometimes he sleeps over at my place, because I have my own room then in the morning he goes back to his own house,” the girl said.

Speaking also, the boyfriend to the school girl ,Okon Effiong, said they been close friends since August and has been supporting her family too in so many ways .

He equally admitted that he has been sleeping with her for a while as everybody around the vicinity knows she is the wife.

Earlier, the state Commisioner for police, Sikiru Akande, disclosed that they discovered from their investigation that the girl was taking the locally made double barrel pistol to a blacksmith.

Akande also said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery sorround the ownership of the gun adding that Okon Effiong is a suspect and is in their custody.

According to him, so far 13 persons were arrested for sundry crime including, Kidnapping, armed robbery , unlawful possession of Indian hemp,vandals amongst others .

He called on parents and guardian to cultivate the habit of getting closer to their children and wards to know what they do and who they mingle with.