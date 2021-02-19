From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A 17-year-old female student of Community Secondary School, Ikot Ewa in Akpabuyo Local Government Area and her boyfriend, Okon Effiong, have confessed to belonging to cult groups. While the girl said she belongs to Sky Queens Confraternity, Effiong said he belongs to a local cult called Mbiang.

Both of them were arrested on Wednesday for unlawful possession of locally made pistol. The teenage girl had gone to school on Tuesday with a gun to shoot one of her schoolteachers who had told her to cut her hair.

It was learnt that on resumption of school, the class teacher had asked her to go home and have a hair cut and then remove her coloured hair. This directive infuriated the girl, prompting her to sneak in a gun to the school to shoot the teacher.

Speaking at the Police Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill Calabar, after she was paraded alongside her boyfriend who owns the pistol, and 11 others for various crimes, yesterday, she claimed to be on her way to taking the gun to the blacksmith before her school principal confiscated it.

She said: “I am a member of Sky Queen Confraternity. I am just an ordinary member. I don’t hold any position in the group. I have known the owner of the gun who is my man friend since last year and he sleeps with me and supports me with little things, but he is not the one paying my school fees.

“My mother knows about our relationship because he visits me at our house and sometimes he sleeps over at my place because I have my own room and in the morning he goes back to his own house,” the girl said.

Speaking, her boyfriend, Okon Effiong, said they have been close friends since August last year and that he has been supporting her family in so many ways. He equally admitted that he has been sleeping with her for a while, and added that everybody around the vicinity knows she is his wife.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Police, Sikiru Akande, disclosed that they discovered from their investigation that the girl was taking the locally made double barrel pistol to a blacksmith. Akande also said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the mystery surrounding the ownership of the gun, adding that Okon Effiong is a suspect and is in their custody.