From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, and other top members of the party had stormed Calabar and issued Governor Ben Ayade a quit notice.

Those who accompanied Secondus to include former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Soktoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi.

Speaking during the official Inauguration of Efiok Cobham-led Caretaker Committee and unveiling of new party state secretariat( annex) on Monday in Calabar, Secondus said the party will restore the freedom of Nigerian youths that was taken away under the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the country.

‘PDP is the party of the future .We are coming to reclaim and reposition Nigeria,we have the experience and we are determined restructure the country and hand it over the the youths,’ the party leader stated.

‘Nobody can stop Nigerian youths from having a voice including on social media whether Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. We are coming to restore the freedom of Nigerians especially the youths.

‘This is a quit notice to gov Ayade ,he should begin to pack his load and we also know that he is regretting joining the APC because more governor’s are joining the 14 PDP governors from the ruling APC,’ he said .

Secondus, who welcomed former governor, Mr Donald Duke back to the party, assured Cross Riverians that the state would come back to what it used to be, added that “there is no food on the table but APC blood is on the table as they are killing Nigerians.

Also speaking the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, said Cross River State is PDP and the PDP is Cross River State.

He said when Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke were in Cross River State the state was an example but now we don’t know if the state is going forward or backward.

On his part, the caretaker chairman of the PDP, Efiok Cobham said they are aware of the enormous responsibility placed in theor shoulders and they are equal to the task.

He said the state remains a PDP state and that they are not in a hurry to hand over the state to the APC.