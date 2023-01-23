From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The battle for the Cross River North senatorial district election has continued to gather momentum as the State Police Command has declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku federal constituency wanted for an alleged murder case.

The Command is also alleged to have been discreetly clamping down on some PDP supporters in Ogoja on trumped-up charges as five are already in police custody in Calabar.

The Cross River State Police Command declared Mr Akpanke wanted following a court order, issued by the Hon Justice Blessing Egwu of (Court 12) the Cross River State High Court.

In a press statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, and January 23, 2023, Mr Peter Akpanke was declared wanted in connection with the suspected murder of one Emmanuel Martin, a police Inspector.

According to SP Ugbo, Inspector Martin was shot and killed on May 25, 2022, in Obudu, Cross River North, during the House of Representatives primaries of the PDP.

Kicking against the police action, the legal team for Mr Peter Akpanke headed by Mba Ukweni, SAN, described the declaration of his client “wanted” as politically motivated, aimed at distracting him from scheduled electioneering activities as elections draw near.

Ukweni, in a statement released in Calabar Monday, said the PDP candidate was declared wanted over a murder case.

He said: “I’m disappointed at the unfortunate incident, encouraging members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of Akpanke to pass such information to the nearest police station.

“The statement is politically motivated and positioned to distract my client as he prepares for next month’s elections. Peter Akpanke is not running away from any trial, but we will bring to the fore the fact that Peter did nothing,

“The person who committed the offence was arrested and handed over to the police. Luckily for us, the extra-judicial statements have been taken by the police. Regrettably, the person who brought those who killed the Inspector is not standing trial.

“The person who fired the shot that killed the policeman is shielded by the state and they had to give fiat to a private prosecutor, it shows the interest the government has in this matter” Ukweni stated.

“The supposed suspect who fired and killed the Inspector, who was interrogated by the police, gave a vivid description of what transpired on that fateful day in a video

“What they are just trying to do is distract my client from concentrating on his elections. The person who brought the boy who shot and killed the officer has gone to join the governor’s camp and his name has been removed from the charge sheet…isn’t this unacceptable? We won’t let this unnecessary prosecution happen”, Ukweni said.

Reacting, Akpanke said: “I have not been served any process. Ask them why they are carrying out a trial in Calabar instead of Obudu where the incident happened. Can the police show any proof of any invitation that I didn’t honour?,” Akpanke said.

Security sources revealed that the Police Command had dispatched a crack team of officers to Ogoja to track down Mr Peter Akpanke and other PDP supporters.