Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Government has set up four special mobile courts and an Anti-Tax Brigade to enforce as well as prosecute illegal tax collectors.

Inaugurating the brigade during a one day stakeholders meeting/workshop on “Anti Tax Agency: Justification” and a way forward held in Calabar on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Cross River State Anti Tax Agency, Bishop Emmah Isong, said the government and people of the Cross River are pained by the scourge of illegal taxation in the State.

This, he said, informed the decision of the State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, in setting up an agency to address this menace.

‘There are so many multiple taxes imposed on people and the Governor is angry, Cross Riverians are angry,’ he said.

‘The agency, since its establishment, has received several calls and complaints and we have decentralized it to reach all the 18 local government areas of the State and each local unit will be equipped with mobile gadgets to make them accessible.

‘The enforcement is very simple and four mobile courts have been established to prosecute illegal tax collectors henceforth.’

He said the project is extraordinary and the first of its kind in the country and emphasised that the passion of the Governor in setting up the agency as well as his social programmes for the poor is a legacy project.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Commence, Mrs Rosemary Archibong, commended the Governor for the initiative and stressed that the task before the agency is monumental.

She said Fif illegal taxation persists, the goals of the government in expanding the commerce sector of the economy will not be actualized and expressed hope that the agency is equal to the task.

On his part, the Commissioner for Transport, Oqua Edet, said the agency is very important for the development of the State.

He said the workshop will go a long way in addressing grey areas in their assignment and charged MDAs and respective agencies to synergize with the agency for the development of the State.