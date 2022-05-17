From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Committed to improving upon the oil palm farming in Nigeria, a solution-oriented civil society organisation, Solidaridad Nigeria, has commenced the distribution of 12,000 improved varieties of oil palm seedlings to farmers in Cross River State.

Three other states including Akwa Ibom, Kogi and Enugu are to also benefit from another 36, 000 improved oil palm seedlings.

The seedlings, which are distributed at no cost to farmers, are to encourage farmers to g into massive boost to agri-businesses as well as to reduce the number of households that are perpetually poor.

Speaking during the commencement of the distribution exercise in Calabar, the Programme Manager, Oil Palm Country Management Lead, Solidaridad Nigeria, Mr Kenechukwu Onukwube, said the seedlings would drastically help reduce the poverty index of the state.

Onukwube stated that with the 12,000 seedlings distributed, farmers in the state can turn around their fortunes if they adopt best management practices taught them by experts from the organisation.

He said Solidaridad is set to distribute a total of 48,000 seedlings to farmers in four states – Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Kogi. In other words, our projection is 12, 000 per state.

“The aim of the seedlings’ distribution is to mark the roll-out of the seedling season for transplanting of oil palm from nursery to the field.”

“So, through palm oil seedlings planting Solidaridad would have succeeded in trimming the country,s landscape using oil palm. Therefore, the organisation would have also succeeded in contributing its quota towards the replacement of degraded forests.

“When we do this, places where forest have been degraded, this will help to capture some of those hectares and reduced degraded forest land.

“With more green places supported with oil palm seedlings in the field, there will be a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) and with time it would also produce with carbon sink for most of those with green house gases.

“In addition, we hope to significantly enhance the income of oil palm farmers across the state. We are also promoting inclusive oil palm landscapes and women and youths are being brought on board” Onukwube stated.

According to him, with the Best Management Practices introduced by Solidaridad, yields in the state have moved from 2 tonnes to 10 tonnes per hectare.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secreatry, ministry of agriculture, Mr Jacob Udida, said the Cross River government would partner with Solidaridad group on the training of over 500 farmers on oil palm production

Udida said it is a right step in the right direction as Cross River is one of the major oil palm hubs in Nigeria, commending the Solidaridad for introducing hybrid improved seedlings.

He said: “This is not the first and would not be the last dealings with the group. With the training of 48 persons on how to raise the new improved seedlings, it means there is hope for the state rather than relying only on NIFOR for improved seedlings.

“There is a need for all of us to embrace farming as the next oil in the state.”

On his part, Rev. Ojipong Nyiam Bisong, Chairman of Oil Palm Growers Association Of Nigeria, OGPAN, Cross River State Chapter said Nigeria has been dependent on crude oil for so long and it’s time to look into oil palm.

He commended Solidaridad’s intervention in the sector, particularly with Best Management Practices introduced, saying this has brought major relief to oil palm farmers.