From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for governor in Cross River State, Pastor Eyo Ekpo-Ene, has stated that since the adminstration of Sen Liyel Imoke ended in 2015 , the state has been stagnant and has become a laughing stock under APC government.

Ekpo-Ene, who stated this at the Margeret Ekpo International Airport Calabar after picking his nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja, said the original plan which was developed at the inception of the current democratic dispensation and was judiciously adhered to by past governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke has been abandoned.

Promising to take state back to its original plan, he said he would revive the tourism, public water supply and agriculture potentials of the state.

‘We are stagnant now and Cross River State has become a laughing stock. We need to rekindle the state and put it on the front burner once again. Cross Riverians should expect a new initiative that will carry the entire state along,’ he said.

‘I have been around for a while. The way things are now have been very difficult for Cross Riverians. I have picked up my forms. By next week I am going to turn in my forms, and I’m going to take my campaigns to every nook and corner of Cross River State.

‘I have done this before as a young chairman of local government. Now at a higher level I’m going to do that and I know and some of you know that I have the capacity to lead this state. I would try and revisit out tourism, agriculture and education plans drafted by the past PDP admistrations.

‘Cross Riverians should expect us taking the state back to its original plan as adhered to in the era of Donald Duke because he really showcased Cross River.

‘Imoke did very well. But after that there has been a reversal. What we are planning to do is to take the important areas of what Donald did and those Liyel did and then run with it while creating a new energy for government,’ the aspirant stated.