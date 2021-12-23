From Fred Itua, Abuja

Stakeholders drawn from different parts of Cross River State, on Thursday, called on political actors to respect the existing zoning arrangements ahead of the 2023 governorship polls.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the Coordinator of the Cross River State New Democrats Initiative, Paul Obi, and Movement for the Consolidation of Cross River State, Charles Edet, among others, said, the Nigerian Constitution supports zoning in the country.

Obi who spoke on behalf of others, said critical stakeholders have embraced the zoning principle as the unbridgeable hallmark of democracy. He said it is a give-and-take ideology as opposed to winner-takes-all politics.

‘Within the confines of constitutionality, the Nigerian 1999 Constitution as amended, and indeed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Constitutions clearly stipulate the NEED for power-sharing, which some often refer to as federal character principles. Across the length and breadth of Cross River State, citizens and voters alike have,’ he said.

‘With the 2023 governorship election in Cross River State, South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria fast approaching, the citizens are once again confronted with challenges that are not only inimical to the growth and development of the state but that which will derail the political stability Cross River State has enjoyed in the past twenty-three (23) years.

‘At the triumphant return of democracy in 1999, the governorship of the state was opened to all the three senatorial districts of South; North and Central. Mr Donald Duke from the South and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), set the template for an equitable power-sharing formula for two terms of eight (8) years per senatorial district. Sen. Liyel Imoke took over in 2007 after Duke’s eight years and concluded his tenure in 2015. Gov. Benedict Bengioshuoye Ayade took over in 2015 and is expected he concludes his eight years tenure in 2023.

‘Let every political party, especially the APC and PDP be warned of the consequences of dispensing with the entitlements of any senatorial district in Cross River State in adhering to equitable distribution of power among the three senatorial districts. As danger lies ahead of such political party because the neglected senatorial district will revolt en masse, and attract sympathy support from the other two senatorial districts. Just as it played out in 1999 when Dr Eyo Etim Eyong of the Southern Senatorial District candidature in the then APP was neglected in favour of late Mark Ukpo candidature of Northern Senatorial District.

‘This action contradicted the famous 1980 Ogoja-Calabar Accord and the average understanding on the rotation of power then, given that Mr Clemet Ebri having served as Governor from Ogoja zone now made up of Central and Northern Senatorial Districts, it was morally binding for the South to produce the Governor.

‘The consequences of these actions and events led to the revolt by the entire seven (7) local government areas in the Southern Senatorial District, that voted en masse, with sympathy votes from the Central and North Senatorial Districts that gave victory to Mr Donald Duke of the PDP, even when APP was majority party and PDP a minority party in Cross River State.

‘As a result of this incident, no one ever has dared or attempted to thwart or truncate power rotation in Cross River State politics. It is on that basis that we are here to set the records straight; factually and to draw the attention of all the stakeholders, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP in particular to the dire consequences of tinkering with power rotation in Cross River State.

‘In the words of Suzy Kassem, a US Democrat, ‘our freedoms are vanishing if we do not get active to take a stand now against all that is wrong especially the need for power rotation while we still can, then, maybe one of the children may elect to do so in the future when it will be far more risky and much harder.

‘We, therefore, call on both the APC and PDP to strictly adhere, obey and implement the power-sharing policy by ensuring that the Governorship of Cross River State in 2023 gubernatorial election is zoned to the Southern Senatorial District. This position is absolutely devoid of any partisan inclination.

‘Our intervention is borne out of empirical evidence supporting the fact that equitable distribution of political power in the state has helped tremendously and in no small measure to entrenched political stability. The reason is that Cross River State has no luxury whatsoever to embark on rancorous and acrimonious politics or elections campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

‘The seamless transition of political power over the last twenty-three (23) years and the peaceful coexistence and atmosphere the state has witnessed is a testament to the idea of equity, fairness and justice.

‘Against this backdrop, this is a clarion call that all the political parties in the state to make and take a definite stand about the political power-sharing in Cross River State. Failure of which will portend great danger.

‘Any person or group of persons clamouring for a random power shift or disruption without considering and appreciating the peaceful and sequential power rotation so far is not only being dishonest and inconsiderate, but also selfish and self-centred, and he or she is on a fishing expedition that smacks of a suicide mission in his or her political party.

‘All political parties as a pledge to sustaining the political stability the state has witnessed thus far should proclaim and profess their allegiance to the zoning policy.

‘Sequel upon the overwhelming acceptance and embrace of the zoning policy by Cross Riverians and the teeming voting population, zoning should be recognised as an indispensable hallmark of our democracy, more of a cornerstone of our democratic and political culture.

‘The coalition of these groups is willing and ready to pull together a full force in support of zoning of the Governorship of Cross River State in 2023 to the Southern Senatorial District.’