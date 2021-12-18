From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A member of the House of Representatives representing Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency, Rt Hon Daniel Asuquo, has alleged that the Cross River State Government is using Bakassi Local Government Area to make money from federal authorities.

Asuquo, who has declared his interest to run for state governor, spoke at a consultative meeting with stakeholders at Bakassi over the weekend.

‘Bakassi is a land blessed land with human and natural resources. It is supposed to be a land flowing with milk and honey, but today Bakassi has become prey in the hands of the state government,’ the federal representative said.

‘But today I am in Bakassi to see what we can do together to remedy the situation. I’m one man who makes promises and fulfils them. The siege is over and together we shall liberate Cross River.

‘I’m a product of success, not success by anointing but hard work. I have toiled, I am a cocoa farmer with over 700 hectares of cocoa. I’m a street boy and I understand the language of the street.

‘So I have come to bring success and PDP is success. The infrastructure you have here is a product of the PDP government. Even what the present administration claim to have done is from the PDP. APC has not done anything for Bakassi,’ Asuquo stated.

The three-term member of the House of Representatives promised that, if elected state governor in 2023, he would build partnership with the community to bring life and harness the potential of the local government.