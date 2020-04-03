The Cross River State response team chairman and Commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu, Secretary and Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyong and other members of the team have categorically maintained that the state is Covid-19 free.

They made the assertion at press briefing on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at the health commissioner office, while concurring,

“There is no suspected or confirmed case in Cross River State” as the results of the samples to Laboratory in Iruan, Edo state have all come negative.

Dr Betta Edu said that the very proactive steps of the Governor Sen Ben Ayade at this point has distinguished CRS and kept us above the Pack.

The team explained that the number one strategy of the state government in battling Covid-19 is prevention ; noting that the government with stakeholders and line MDAs have embarked on a lot of sensitization through urging Cross Riverians on regular hand washing with soap as well as using of alcohol based hand sanitizers.

The chairman, Dr. Betta Edu recalled that there are two Isolation centres in the state located at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) which has been equipped by the Cross River State Government and the other at General Hospital, Ogoja. That earlier 5200 personal prevention equipment (PPEs) were distributed across the state and more will be sent to the isolation centers if the need arise.

The response team informed that the state Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has authorized the production and distribution of Nose masks and hand sanitizers to everyone free of charge.

Adding that palliative measures using world bank data will be used for issuance of food stuff.

It strongly encouraged the citizenry to observe the state government orders which include, stay at home; use of face/nose masks in all public places; use of hand sanitizers and regular hand washing as potent preventive measures against the ravaging Coronavirus. That enforcement for the use of masks has been shifted to 06/04/2020 being Monday next week.

Across section of members present at the media briefing were; Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Comrade Asu Okang, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Okon Owuna; Commissioner for Welfare Humanitarian services, Mrs. Blessing Egbara; Chairman, Cross River State House of Assembly committee on health Dr. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey and permanent secretary ministry of water related resources , Dr. Joseph Bassey and other dignitaries.