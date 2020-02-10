The Cross River State government is clamouring for the prioritization of health care in the agenda across the state with a renewed commitment towards engaging stakeholders to achieve a 0% incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases in the forthcoming years.

The deputy governor, Professor Ivara Esu clamoured for this at the conference hall of the deputy governor’s office in Calabar while interacting with relevant key players in the health sector on the need to improve the state’s scorecard as it pertains to immunization exercises.

Professor Ivara Esu who doubles as the head of the state’s immunization task force team regretted the downslide in Cross Rivers ranking in the last few months following the absence of political leadership and assured Cross Riverians and residents in the state

of his continuous determination to give the Primary Healthcare Development Agency the desired support until the state regains its status as a health-pro entity whose record is celebrated across the nation.

“I do hope that the task team will be alive again, its always gratifying that Cross River State is rated high in Nigeria when it comes to Primary Healthcare, but recently in the last few months there is a decline due to the absence of the state task team, but am happy we have been able to reconstitute the team again”

“I want to assure you that I will be available to support the Primary Healthcare Development Agency activities and indeed all health activities in the state. If you like, do your activities in Obanliku I will be there, even in Bakassi, I will be there so that we can reclaim our position in the nation as a government that supports and cares for her citizens especially the vulnerable group(children and their mothers ). He has assured the group that Local Governments will invest more in health care across the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu appreciated the deputy governor, Professor Ivara Esu, for always accepting to chair the Cross River State Immunization task force. As she noted that this has given CRS its usual mileage. She commended the efforts of Prof Ben Ayade in the health sector, stating that the reconstituted health team will deliver the AYADE MAGIC!!!

Dr. Betta further stated that over the years, the government under senator Ben Ayade has created an atmosphere where every child in Cross River State is captured in all Immunization exercise. She noted the Ayade care which is to begin enrollment and the Basic health Provision fund, as well as continuous support from partners, are big windows of opportunity for the state.

Reacting, the DG, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong appreciated the governor, Professor Ben Ayade for finding her worthy of service and investing in the development of youths across the state and also commended Professor Ivara Esu, for his unrelenting support offered to the state’s Healthcare sector.

“Over the years, you have always stood by us in the health sector especially as the Chairman of the immunization task team, and for all your support which has always made Cross River State the head in quality healthcare supply in the country, especially when it concern immunization, we appreciate and desire more support ”

The Cross-State Immunization task team is made up of the Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu,The commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu, DG CRSPHCDA,Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, representatives of the W.H.O, UNICEF,National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Heads of Local Government administration amongst other stakeholders.

The state immunization exercise is expected to be flagged off by his Excellency ,professor Ivara Esu on the 17th of February 2020.