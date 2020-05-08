Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State COVID-19 task force border patrol team has intercepted five truckloads of almajiri and other passengers from the northern part of the country.

A witness, Justine Agbor, said the enforcement team, comprising Peace Corp members, vigilance group, border COVID-19 task force and youth groups, had blocked the Bekwarra-Benue Federal Highway at Gakim in a stop and search routine check and found out that one of the trucks carried so many children hidden under the goods about 7:00pm yesterday.

On further search, they discovered that about four other trucks were loaded with more children suspected to be almajiri form the far North and they decided to turn all the five trucks back and subsequently blocked all other routes to forestall entry.

Abor said the trucks’ drivers tried to plead that they be allowed to pass, claiming they have a pass from higher authorities, but the team bluntly refused and insisted that they return the children to where they brought them.

The leader of the team and Commissioner for Youths, Signor Omang Idiege, said they are poised to enforce the lockdown order by the Federal Government, adding that it was the result of intensive search and blockade of interstate vehicular travels that led to the discovery.

“After a thorough check on the five trucks and we discovered that most of the passengers, aside goods, were almajiri who did not meet COVID-19 protocols, we had to force them to return,” he said.

He appealed to COVID-19 chairman to visit the truck parks in the state and caution their drivers against indulging in conveying almajiri who have not been isolated.

Permanent Secretary in Governor’s Office in charge of Security Matters, Alfred Mboto, said his officers at the scene have briefed him about the development.