Judex Okoro, Calabar

Failure of the Cross River State House of Assembly to confirm Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme as the chief judge is causing tension among members of the Assembly.

Tenure of Justice Ikpeme, who has been on acting capacity, would expire on Monday, March 2, 2020 and the Assembly is yet to confirm her or appoint another person in her place.

Governor Ayade on January 9, 2020 recommended Justice Ikpeme as the next substantive chief judge of the state and later sent correspondence to the House for further screening and final confirmation.

During plenary yesterday, Daily Sun observed that members were divided into factions and seen holding different meetings within the Assembly complex on how to counter one another.

However, after heated arguments outside the chambers, the lawmakers returned and made their contributions on the matter.

After contributions by virtually all the 25 members, Speaker Eteng Williams referred the matter to the Committee on Judiciary, Public Petition, Public Service Matters and Conflict Resolution and ordered that the report be submitted within one week.

But the committee Chairman, Efa Esua, said the acting chief judge will be screened as quickly as possible to enable the House meet the deadline of on or before March 2.

Esua said: “The committee will do the needful and come up with the report within a reasonable period of time so that the executive can swear her in on Monday.

“The committee had screened 39 commissioner nominees within 48 hours and laid the report before the House and they were sworn in. This is only one person, the committee is quiet capable and willing to do it.

“The moment we get hold of the document, we are going to convene a meeting which means the leadership of the House, including the speaker and others have indicated interest to attend.”