From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Traditional rulers in Cross River State, yesterday, commended Governor Ben Ayade for entrenching good governance since his assumption of office, in 2015.

The Paramount Ruler of Bakassi and Chairman of Cross River State Council of Chiefs, Etiyin Dr Okon Etim, in a statement, thanked the Governor for promising to take the governorship position back to the southern senatorial district where it started in 1999 after his tenure.

Etim gave the commendation when some traditional rulers visited the Northern Senatorial District ahead of the February 26, Yala/ Ogoja House of Representatives bye election.

He charged political parties and their supporters to eschew violence in the forthcoming bye election and the general elections of 2023.

He added that rulers also paid a courtesy call on an illustrious son of yala and a major stakeholder of the state High Chief, Higgins Peters at his country home in Okpoma.

In his response, Chief Peters thanked the paramount rulers for their concerns and taking the pains in going round the five local governments not minding the travel distances, their age and busy schedules back in their domains.

He assured the visiting monarchs of a violence free election and also pledged the resolve of the Northern Senatorial District in Standing by their Son’s decision and Commitment in taking the power back to the south in 2023.

He described the decision as sacrosanct and irrevocable in the light of the political realities and exigencies that exit now.

The delegation included Onum Nicholas Obim, Obol Ubana Eteng, Clement Onah Ipuole , and the representative of the paramount ruler of Bekwara.