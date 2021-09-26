From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has promised strengthening of humanitarian support services to thousands of migrants from Cameroon residing in various parts of communities across Cross River state.

Statistics made available to our correspondent reveal that there are over 20, 000 migrants living at Etung, Ikom, Boki, Ogoja and Obudu communities and are living in inhuman conditions. These migrants fled from Southern Cameroon following in-fighting between the Cameroonian government and some freedom fighters from Southern Cameroon.

Since then, the UN refugee agency has supported the Cross River government by distributing goods, food, medicine, tools, and farm implements to the refugees from Cameroon .

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for International Development Corporation, MIDC, Dr Iiyang Asibong, in her office in Calabar at the weekend, the UNHCR head of sub-office Ogoja, Mr Tesfaye Bekele, commended state government for their commitment towards providing humanitarian services to the migrants.

Bekele promised to work in synergy with the coordinating ministry and other MDAs to deliver their mandate in line with the vision and mission of the organization to the people of Cross River.

He disclosed that there have been challenges of starvation, dislocation, and shortage of medication despite the support and intervention by the State Government on the Displaced Persons in Cross River.

In her response, the Commissioner for International Development Corporation, MIDC, Dr Inyang Asibong, said the state government is committed to providing succor to the IDPs residing across the communities in the state..

She explained that the population of the refugees have been overwhelming and assured the team of the government’s readiness to partner with them in playing a role in humanitarian services and other areas as requested by MIDC as the coordinating partner.

