The Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) Calabar, has constituted the campus Covid-19 taskforce team to enhance the enforcement and awareness of the pandemic.

Inaugurating the team in Calabar, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Austine Angba, said the issue of Covid-19 needed all hands on deck to properly educate, enforce the protocols and create the needed awareness on prevention.

Angba maintained that there was a need to raise the consciousness on prevention within the campus, adding that the issue of Covid-19 concerns the health of all students, visitors and lecturers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the central committee is headed by Prof. Esi Etta, while the implementation committee is headed by the Chief Security Officer of the institution, ASP Iwara Ibiang (Rtd).

“The scale of Covid-19 is rising in Nigeria and that is very worrisome. As a University, we need to do our best to raise the consciousness of the pandemic.

“As an institution, we need to take a firm action by adopting all preventive measures by constituting the central and implementation committee to help us drive this process.

“The implementation committee comprises of all Deans of Faculty, the Chief Security Officer of the University and students representatives.

“The committee is free to work and interface with all relevant government agencies and develop the University’s guidelines on Covid-19,” he said.

He urged the implementation committee to ensure that staff and students adopts the Covid-19 protocols always.

He assured the committees of the University’s management support, thereby urging them to explore other avenues of getting support for their operations.

Responding, Head of the central committee, Prof. Etta, said the pandemic was evolving and needed the collaborative effort of all individuals to curb the spread.

He assured that the committee will do it’s best to deliver on the mandate. (NAN)