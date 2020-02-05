Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River Government has inaugurated a new Vehicle Identification Tag (VIT) for all motorists across the state.

Chief VIO officer in the state, Paul Bepeh, who disclosed this during the third induction ceremony of special road traffic mayors across the state, said the initiative would be supervised by vehicle inspectors office and would ensure seamless identification of vehicles by VIO officers.

He said: “With the tag, we can identify if the licence of the vehicle has expired without asking for the particulars.

“It is a means of easing our operations and making sure the vehicles that ply our roads are road worthy.”

According to him, the issuance of the tags will not attract additional charges for all motorists as it is incorporated in the charges for vehicle inspection.

On the eight new special road traffic mayors, he said they are expected to serve the people of the state by delivering efficient and automated service that ensures safe road transportation that meets global standard.

In his response, House of Assembly Speaker, Eteng Jonas, one of the new special road traffic mayors, said the induction is a call to service for all the inductees.

He said the Assembly, under his leadership, will prioritise the relevant laws needed to move the sector forward.

Also, Commissioner for Transport and Marine Services, Oqua Edet Oqua, said the government is committed to add value to the transport sector and called on agencies in the sector to synergise to move the state forward.