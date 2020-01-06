Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Mr Etim John has disassociated itself from alleged plots to disrupt the local government election.

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) has tentatively slated March 2020 for the council poll, which is the first to be conducted since Governor Ben Ayade assumed office in 2015.

In a statement signed by the state secretary of APC, Mr Francis Ekpenyong, and made available to reporters in Calabar on Monday, the party said: “We are aware that some dissident group in our party had taken (CROSIEC) to Court over the conduct of Local Government Elections in Cross River State.

“The Etim John-led State Working Committee, which is legal and authentic, wishes to dissociate itself completely from this illegal matters parading in court in the name of our party.

“We hereby urge (CROSIEC) and the relevant stakeholders to continue to keep faith in our desire to conduct free, fair credible polls which is the accepted norm in our electoral system nationwide.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this same dissident group had taken (CROSIEC) to court for non-conduct of local polls and when attempt is made to conduct elections at that tier of government, they want to truncate the exercise through frivolous petitions.

“We appealed to our supporters to cooperate with the electoral umpire to enthrone democratically elected chairmen at that tier of government which is the wishes of our people the statement,” the party added.