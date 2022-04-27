From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A University don and political activist, Dr. Dons Clem Enamhe, has stated that the entire northern senatorial district would work tirelessly to return Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe to the Upper legislative Chamber in 2023 general election.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists in Calabar on Wednesday, Enamhe, who is a lecturer at the University of Calabar and doubles as the Director General of Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe Campaign Organisation (JAJCO), said Jarigbe has not only liberated the people of old Ogoja province from the shackles of poverty through numerous projects attracted to almost all political wards in the zone, but has given them a sense of belonging in national politics through effective representation.

The former aide to Governor Ben Ayade, explained that the fact that Sen Jarigbe is going unppposed in PDP ahead of general election is a general endorsement by the people od the district and an indication that he has performed very well in the NASS.

He said: “The legendary projects attracted to the area by Sen Jarigbe, despite his short stint at the Red Chambers, clearly distinguished him as a man who is poised to propel the area from political and socio economic obsecurity to a commercial and tourism hub.

“Therefore, we would deploy our experiences, goodwill, political sagacity and network in propagating his candidature based on his visible, people-oriented and enduring achievements which has restored our pride and enliven our hopes as a typical Ogoja people which we are fondly known across the political arena.

“By God’s special grace and with the support of our appreciative people across our senatorial district, we shall work tirelessly to return Senator Jarigbe to the Senate. This is exactly what he deserves”

Sueing for prayers,teamwork, cooperation and support from friends and well wishers of the senatorial district in order to guarantee victory, he stated that PDP is ever committed to reclaiming the state from APC and they would stop at nothing to achive success at the polls in 2023 general elections, adding “PDP is our pride and beacon of hope for greater tomorrow.”