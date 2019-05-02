Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State workers have protested the early payment of May salary. At the early hours of May 1, over 28,000 workers, including the 6,000 political appointees, got their salary alerts.

With this payment, Governor Ben Ayade has lived up to his promise of prompt payment of workers’ salaries throughout his term which ends in May 29.

The governor had a few days ago paid April salary to workers in spite of the lean resources of the state.

Besides, the early payment may have brought to an end the appointments of all the 6,000 political appointees, who the governor has ordered to prepare their handover notes.

A cross section of the workers, who described the payments as a cheering news, however, protested that it was too early in the day to receive May salary.

A senior civil servant, Michael Ogar, said they just got April salary a week ago and paying May salary on first day of the month would make them live extravagant lifestyle.

Ogar, who is a staff of the Ministry of Establishment said: “Most of us would squander the salary and then go on borrowing since we would receive the next salary by June ending.”

Another civil servant, who simply gave her name as Mrs. Essien-Awan Nyong, said: “Though it is good gesture from the governor because he did the same thing last year May, maybe as a way of marking Workers’ Day. But he has only thrown us into our debtors’ hand as everybody now know you have two months salaries and so no excuse not to clear your debt.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade has promised to pay workers the N30,000 new minimum wage as soon as impending modalities are sorted out by the Federal Government.

Ayade, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tina Banku Agbor, made this known in an address presented at the May Day celebration in Calabar.