Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said the 274 kilometer superhighway and the Bakassi Deep Seaport projects being undertaken by the Governor Ben Ayade-led Government in Cross River State are critical infrastructure required for sustainable development.

Speaking with newsmen recently after receiving Governor Ayade in his office, the SGF lauded the governor’s commitment to transforming the state, saying: “Ayade has taken Cross River to greater heights.”

Mustapha, who recalled his visit to Calabar two years ago, said he was impressed with work at the rice seeds and seedlings factory, and garment factory while describing Ayade as one with a progressive mindset.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was just a platform. He has always been a progressive. If you followed his trend even as a PDP governor, he had a progressive mindset. He has taken Cross River to greater heights. I had the privilege of visiting Calabar two years ago, I visited the rice seeds and seedlings complex, I visited the garment factory and saw the work that was being done there. I also saw the poultry plant. That is the way to go,” he said.

According to the SGF, Ayade had expressed a strong desire for a partnership between the Federal Government and Cross River State towards ensuring the fruition of laudable projects like the superhighway and the Bakassi deep seaport, submitting that the twin signature projects were critical infrastructures required for sustainable development.

According to him, “now is the time to really facilitate the development of SMEs for job creation so we can set our people on a trajectory of sustainable growth. We need a lot of SMEs to enable us lift a hundred million people out of poverty. SMEs development is a driving force for economic growth and job creation and Governor Ayade is equally committed to this.”

Earlier, the governor said he visited the SGF to discuss modalities to develop a collective structure through which Cross River can properly socket to the centre while describing the SGF as the hub of the Buhari administration and the socketing point.

