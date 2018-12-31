It is yet time for another crossover. In a few hours hence, we shall be crossing over to another new year. Just as we did last year. Full of hope and expectations. Have you taken stock and seen how far you fared in the year fast tumbling into oblivion? Go through that checklist and find out if indeed you crossed over to anything and are eager to crossover yet again.

Everywhere you turn, the news is everywhere. On the Internet and local media: on television and billboards, the news assaults you with audacious bravado as if it is the best thing about to happen. The churches make the most noise about this crossover and daubed it in different hues. Crossover to takeover. Crossover to overtake. Crossover to recover…

We said so last year and are saying so again, in our yearly mantra. When we crossed over to this year from 2017, did we expect to still be where we are? Did we expect this hardship? Did we really crossover to overtake or be overtaken?

A few hours to go, the husband or wife with whom we expected to change our status is not yet in the horizon and, so, we will end the year cuddling our cold pillows in our cold, lonely rooms, all alone. What of the dream job? Did it arrive or did the little one we managed the year before take leave of us?