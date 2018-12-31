The churches make the most noise about this crossover and daubed it in different hues. Crossover to takeover. Crossover to overtake. Crossover to recover…
Tony Iwuoma
It is yet time for another crossover. In a few hours hence, we shall be crossing over to another new year. Just as we did last year. Full of hope and expectations. Have you taken stock and seen how far you fared in the year fast tumbling into oblivion? Go through that checklist and find out if indeed you crossed over to anything and are eager to crossover yet again.
Before Mbaka’s 2019 prophetic stones
Everywhere you turn, the news is everywhere. On the Internet and local media: on television and billboards, the news assaults you with audacious bravado as if it is the best thing about to happen. The churches make the most noise about this crossover and daubed it in different hues. Crossover to takeover. Crossover to overtake. Crossover to recover…
We said so last year and are saying so again, in our yearly mantra. When we crossed over to this year from 2017, did we expect to still be where we are? Did we expect this hardship? Did we really crossover to overtake or be overtaken?
A few hours to go, the husband or wife with whom we expected to change our status is not yet in the horizon and, so, we will end the year cuddling our cold pillows in our cold, lonely rooms, all alone. What of the dream job? Did it arrive or did the little one we managed the year before take leave of us?
The super ride we wanted to arrive the village to impress or oppress never materialised? In fact, the ‘keke’ we had was snatched at gunpoint by someone as desperate as we, but so desperate he decided to help himself.
The air is abuzz with the noise of prophetic declarations. Self-professing Nostradamuses seeing our tomorrow through blurred lens. Somehow, like Clements, we claim it, drivel and all, care less of how we’ll make the dream come true.
When the prophet prophesied, did he speak of his own accord or was he truly a megaphone of the Most High? If indeed he spoke for God, how come we’ll soon crossover empty? How come the husband or wife is yet to arrive; the car and dream job too? How come we did not overtake? Why did we not recover all like David did? Perhaps, that God who enabled David against all odds has changed or lost potency over these centuries?
No, He never does. He is the same everyday, ever fresh and new. We fail to recover because we fail to connect to Him. That we’re crossing over is evidence that He is alive and working, that He cares for us. Consider the millions of people that died in the course of the year but your name is not among them. Consider the several languishing in jail for unknown crimes but you’re free. Consider that you breathe unencumbered and not quarantined in hospital bed where confused doctors and nurses prick your body in several places looking for jaded veins.
Oh, thank God you have yet another opportunity to hope and to thrive, to strive until breakthrough comes as it surely will. But in all your striving, don’t forget your Maker, who holds the key that will unlock the gate holding captive all your dreams.
The prophets have upped their game. We melt like wax to masterfully crafted deceit. Remember Lot went to Sodom because of physical appearance but would have been consumed if not for the grace of God.
You are inexcusable, o’ Christians and Muslims, animists and atheists. Be not deceived by human boundaries or philosophies because Christ died for all. The Muezzin still cries for from minarets as much as the fool still disclaims God. The stamping feet and hysterical shrieking on pulpits that instead of pulling people out of pits, push them further down into damnation.
Come out from the soulless crowd and crossover to life. It is time to relocate from the stagnant stream to the river of life. It is time you to pitch your tent from varnished promises, laced in theatrical razzmatazz but without oil for restoration.
You will surely crossover to recover but don’t go alone; go in company with God; you will not be disappointed in 2019.
Happy New Year!
*****
Response to French President, Macron
I feel on top of the world right now as always each time Africa raises its head high; each time Africa or its supporters where they belong.
I am not a racist but very proud of myself and my people; each time we take it back to oyibo that Africa and Africans give it back to the oyibo for whom we are backbone yet so scurrilously treated. So, I was so elated when Guinean sociologist Amadou Douno, a professor at the Ahmadou-Dieng University of Conakry, shredded French President Emmanuel Macron for rubbishing Africa.
This ‘boy’ who married his grandmother, haughtily spoke ill of Africa.
He said: “With a family that has seven, eight children in Africa, invest billions, nothing will change. (…) The challenge of Africa is civilizational.”
Ahmadou-Dieng aptly answers him:
“Africans do not need your debauched civilization. Because with your civilisation: a man can sleep with a man; a woman can sleep with a woman; a single president can have two mistresses at a time; a woman can sleep with her dog; a child can insult his father and mother without problem; a child can imprison his parents.
“With your civilisation, when parents are getting older, they are taken to the retirement home, and finally, with your civilisation, a young man can live with a woman who is his mother’s age or his grandma without problem. Your case is a perfect illustration! Africans have no civilization lesson to receive from people like you!
“Africa is by far the richest continent in the world with its enormous mineral wealth. What is delaying this continent is the large-scale pillage of its resources by the great powers, France in the lead!”
Happy New Year everyone.
Trump lashes Macron as Europe moves on defense without US
Leave a Reply