Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Hundreds of the masses as well as Very Important Personalities (VIPs) yesterday filled up the Sultan Bello Mosque for final prayer and as well followed the remains to Ungwan Sarki cemetery to give their last respect to late Balarabe Musa.

The cemetery is a stone throw from the decreased’s residence.

Balarabe Musa, a left-wing politician, was elected Governor of the then Kaduna state (comprising Kaduna and Katsina states) during the Nigerian second republic on the platform of PRP with a socialist ideology that believes in welfare of the common man, the poor.

The movement from the Mosque to the cemetery created heavy traffic gridlock along Isa Kaita road, as the Governor of old Kaduna state, was laid to rest at about 4.PM