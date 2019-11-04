Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

It was indeed moments of joy for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, Mr Musa Wada and his entourage as thousands of people including old and young trooped out to welcome him as his campaign trail landed in Igala land over the weekend.

The PDP candidate visited all the nine local government areas that make up the Eastern senatorial district namely Ankpa, Olamaboro, Dekina, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji, Ofu, Omala and Igala – Mela in a long motorcade and was received with great funfare including the display of various kinds of masquerades who thrilled the people.

Speaking variously in those rallies,

Wada bemoaned the deplorable state of the roads in the state and said inspite of the monthly allocation and bailout funds received by the current government in the state, he refused to construct a single lane road.

Wada said the APC-led administration in the state succeeded in inflicting more hardships to the citizens through deliberate plans to cow the people to submission by non-payment of salaries and wondered why the same government is now running helter skelter to deceive the people when the election is close by.

He urged the electorate not to allow themselves to be deceived again and asked them to vote for PDP in the coming election

Wada promised to review the screening exercise of workers conducted by the current government and that of the pensioners and local government workers with a view to ensuring justice, saying that pensioners were not supposed to be afflicted with suffering at old age.