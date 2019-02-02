Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters that thronged the Mallam Aminu Kano Triangle for the presidential campaign rally overwhelmed security operatives deployed to man the arena.

The sea of supporters was seen pushing its way through the heavy barricade of security officers mounted to protect dignitaries who graced the occasion.

The campaign started calmly until the arrival of the president’s entourage, forcing the ecstatic crowd shouting for joy.

The crowds which had waited for hours for President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival pushed tirelessly but initially met with stiff resistance from security operatives‎. But it was not long before the resistance buckled.

The crowds made their to the iron barricade and overcame it; parts of the metal fence collapsed under the intense crowd pressure. Several people in the crowd fainted but had to be rushed to the hospital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bala, Zama Senchi, had to personally ‎call for police reinforcement so as to prevent any calamity.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, described President Buhari as a phenomenon that must be respected which was why there has been an undiluted love between him and the people.

In his speech, the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad, Abubakar Badaru, thanked the president for the continuation of the dualisation of Kano – Maiduguri road, the Shuwarin to kwanan Huguma road, the N-Power initiative among other projects.

He urged the people to massively vote for the candidates of APC across board to ensure decisive victory ‎of the party at the polls.

Badaru also asked the president to commence the Jahun to Kafin Hausa road to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Later in his speech, President Buhari said his administration had achieved greatly in the fight against insurgency and the revitalisation of the agricultural sector. ‎

He stated that the government would not relent in its fight against corruption and vowed to recover all stolen fund from Nigeria’s treasury looters‎.