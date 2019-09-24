Steve Agbota

Crowdyvest has launched PlentyWaka hassle-free bus, equipped with modern payment solutions, to drive financial inclusion in Lagos.

The new transport system comes with business-style bus riding service, offering daily commuters the ability to move from point A to B in comfort, style and safety with a few taps on their mobile device in Lagos.

However, PlentyWaka is a technology-driven bus sharing solution, designed to allow users schedule their rides from their preferred pick-up locations to their desired destination and receive real-time information about their rides, offering every-day commuters convenience, safety and comfort in their daily commute.

PlentyWaka features better, efficient and comfortable vehicles suitable for the structural outlay of the city of Lagos. The platform takes into consideration the lapses of the current transport system and aims to become a key player in the alleviation of congestion in the capital city. The service will begin operations with 25 buses to ply the Ajah-CMS route and is equipped with modern payment solutions including card payment and an in-app wallet to encourage cashless transactions that will help the users to plan their journeys not only on a daily basis but weekly and monthly. The first set of users can enjoy two free trips on Ajah-CMS-Ajah pilot route after downloading the app.

According to the Managing Director of PlentyWaka, Johnny Enagwolor, “PlentyWaka is the next step for the future of the transport system in Lagos. Having access to safe, convenient and accessible transportation options is crucial to reducing bad driving, related crashes, and possible eventualities.”

Onyeka Akumah, Founder and CEO of Crowdyvest, also expressed his excitement at the creation and launch of PlentyWaka and its meaningful contribution to the achievement of the United Nation’s SDGs.

“Crowdyvest was launched to foster a broader avenue for economic growth and build a system that will span across Nigeria and the rest of Africa. With the launch of PlentyWaka, we are focusing on innovation and better infrastructure in transportation for everyday Lagosians.”

PlentyWaka is targeted at providing its riders with comfort, security and reliable rides at pocket-friendly rates. The technology-driven platform is also the first and only bus-hailing platform that creates an avenue for individuals to venture into the transportation industry by sponsoring project units and receiving returns at the end of their sponsorship.