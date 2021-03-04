By Chinenye Anuforo

Driven by its passion to support youths in Africa through career development, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development for self-reliance, Crown Africa Foundation has concluded the maiden edition of its ‘Help A Dream project’.

The Help a Dream project is an initiative of the foundation set up to provide career and business support for young people in Africa. The project was launched to help the youths achieve their career and business goals amidst the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation through the project sponsored over 100 young professionals and entrepreneurs in Nigeria and Africa to get certification in different courses. These courses are to help them hone their skills to remain relevant in their roles, get additional skills to change career path and increase their employability chances as well as help young entrepreneurs run profitable businesses.

Speaking on the project, the Founder, Esther Sunday said “At Crown Africa Foundation, we are committed to impacting the lives of young people in Africa through educational and career development, showcasing talented young entrepreneurs to the world and influencing young people to make right choices.”

Esther said “The Help a dream project is our contribution as a Foundation to help young people navigate through challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to sponsor people to acquire certifications on globally accredited platforms as well as give funding to entrepreneurs to help scale and run their businesses profitably.

“Our goal is to ‘Refine young minds in Africa’, and we will remain committed to this goal using various innovative ways to refine and impact lives, not just in Africa but across the world.” She said.

The call for application for the Help A Dream project received over 300 applications across Africa, out of which over 100 beneficiaries emerged after the screening process. The project was done in two phases, one phase involved sponsoring beneficiaries to take courses of their choice on a global platform for learning and development and get certified, while the second phase was focused on providing funds to small businesses to support them in scaling their businesses.

Crown Africa Foundation had previously supported children to get educational materials upon resumption to school after summer through its “Back to School Project”. The Foundation is looking forward to impacting more lives in the future through the project.