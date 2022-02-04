By Joe Apu

The Crown Elite Basketball Championship is in the semi final stage with Rivers Hoopers set to do battle with Lagos Islanders courtesy of a 76-60 victory over Warriors Academy on Thursday.

The Port Harcourt based side had it tough against the Warriors who had little to play for after they lost their first two Group B games.

For the third game in a row, Hoopers started the game slowly and had a 9-point deficit with 21 seconds left in the second quarter.

It took Coach Ogoh Odaudu’s timeout to break the Warriors’ momentum.

Anthony Koko shot a 3-pointer while Buchi Nwaiwu made a driving layup to cut the gap to 4 before half time (29-33).

The KingsMen took a 6-0 run in the last 2 minutes of the third quarter to lead (54-46).

With 1:50 remaining on the clock, Hoopers stretched the lead to 10 points (70-60). A 6-0 run by the Kings ensured they emerged victorious.

Rivers Hoopers will face Lagos Islanders while Legends faces UNILAG in the semi-finals on today.