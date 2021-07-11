A 2-day basketball championship of six (6) teams has been slated for 13th & 14th of July, 2021.

The event is being put together by a non-profitable organization by the name Crown Elite Youth Club based in Portland Oregon in USA.

According to a statement by Hanson Onuche Oguche, the President of the club “The Championship is aimed at developing young talents and to also act as source of encouragement to the game of basketball, football, American Football and few others sporting event in the country.”

The event will comprise of teams such as Ebun Comet, Lagos Legend, Dodan Warriors Anademy, Raptors and UNILAG men’s team, where they will all slug it out in a Two (2) days context to produce the two top teams that will go home with N1, 000, 000 (One Million Naira) and N500, 000 (Five Hundred Naira) for the 1st and 2nd team respectively.

While an appearance fee of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Naira) each for Unilag Female Basketball Team and Raptors Female Basketball who will engage each other in an exhibition match.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.