The Management of Ogbomosho-based Crown FC, on Monday, apologised to the teeming supporters for the woeful outing against Lamray FC, Enugu on Sunday.

The Media Officer of the club, Olatunji Alabi, made this known in a statement made available in Lagos on behalf of the club.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ajilete Warriors lost 1-4 to the Enugu-based team in the Match Day 7, Group B4 game, at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

Alabi described the match as the worst performance of the club in recent time.

The Captain of the club, Adeniyi Adejare, also apologised to the club’s teeming supporters on behalf of the players.

“It is very disappointing, very big blow and a bitter pill to swallow for us all. We never saw this coming; well, that is football for you.

“In all, we thank God and believe it will be a blessing in disguise for us.

“We are still in contention and I assure you that Crown FC will win the remaining games with the desired goal margin.

“On behalf of all the players, I say a very big sorry for the very poor outing,’’ he said.

The team manager, Monsur Suleiman, said he shared in the grief of the players after the unfortunate loss.

“It was after Isah Seidu equalised in the 30th minute we all said the game will end up in our favour but our boys just switched off.

“To worsen it all, Akinola Abiodun who was marshalling the defence, got injured and had to be substituted.

“I can’t just believe this is happening to us but I played the game and I can tell you the game of football is very funny.

“We had to beg the boys to leave the pitch after the game because they were weeping bitterly.

“It is indeed a black day for us. I also plead on their behalf and promise a very good outing in the remaining games.

“Crown FC must ensure they win their remaining matches, a home and an away games with a wide margin to keep hope of picking the only slot in the Group B4 alive,’’ Suleiman said.

(NAN)