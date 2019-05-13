Steve Agbota

Crown Flour Mills, a subsidiary of Olam Grains Nigeria, has concluded plans to embark on the cultivation of wheat in Nigeria as part of its backward integration drive.

Managing Director, Olam Grains, Anurag Shukla, said the company is currently working with Nigeria’s Wheat Farmers Association and the Federal Government to boost the production of the commodity in the country.

He added: “We are working actively with the Wheat Famers Association and the Presidency to ensure that famers can grow wheat effectively and efficiently,” Shukla said during Crown Flour Mills’ customer gala night held in Abuja recently. “It is one of our core focus areas because we believe that Nigeria can grow wheat especially in the northern region.”

He stated that the company has been expanding its footprint in the flour milling industry since 2010 when it first acquired Crown Flour Mills, adding that with the recent proposal to acquire Dangote Flour, the company will emerge the biggest flour miller operator in the country.

Shukla highlighted opportunities in the Nigerian wheat-milling industry, saying it has the potential to create 10 million jobs across the entire value chains.

Said he: “We strongly believe that in Nigeria, the flour milling industry is one business that can provide employment. This is something that is close to our heart since we started 30 years ago.”

In his opening remarks and welcome address, Vice President, Commercial, Crown Flour Mills,

Bolaji Anifowose, said the event was to celebrate the company’s annual awards for all its customers across the country.

“There is need for us to support our dealers in different capacities. Tonight’s awards will not just be based on volumes like previous years but also on loyalty. Customers will be given gifts that will enhance their businesses going forward,” he said.

He added that Crown Flour Mills is a customer-centric compliance company and that the company would be launching a loyalty club for its customers across the country.