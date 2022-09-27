RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday has been appointed as Saudi Arabia’s prime minister.

Saudi Arabia’s King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal decree to name the new prime minister of the Kingdom.

The crown prince was earlier the deputy premier and minister of defence of the kingdom.

According to another royal decree, the king has also restructured the Council of Ministers, which is headed by the crown prince.

The Saudi king also issued a decree appointing the Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman as the defence minister of the Kingdom.