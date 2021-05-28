From Charity Nwakaudu

Crown University International Chartered Inc. has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Ambrose Alli University, with a bid to foster academic excellence between both institutions. The signing which took place on the 6th of May, 2021 here in Nigeria was a revolutionary moment for the two reputable institutions.

Crown University, Vice Chancellor, Prof Bashiru Aremu who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, yesterday stated that both institutions have agreed to establish a partnership for credit transfer, reciprocal arrangement, international conferences, seminar, workshop, training and research at all level of studies.

He said, “the objective of this MoU is to articulate the conditions for the partnership which include training for capacity building in identified areas of special need such as: Humanities, Arts, Technologies, Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pure and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management Sciences and other related courses as well.

“There shall be reciprocal/dual certifications and top up degree arrangements between Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria on undergraduate and graduate programs on a credit transfer-based criterion established by Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria. The exchange of staff and students for training and research or for other assignment as the case may be; The joint organization of research projects, seminars, workshop, international conference, and colloquia and other training sessions likely to strengthen both Universities.

“Students from Crown University must meet all other admission and transfer criteria documented in the then-current Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria catalog. Developing mutual consultancy and support activities for the advancement of teaching and research; The use of laboratories, classroom space, and other research facilities.

“All Crown University students who are studying in the areas of Humanities, Arts, Technologies, Engineering, Medicine and Health Sciences, Pure and Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and Management Sciences and other related courses as well complete their programs at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria, shall receive a degree as dual degree or top up degrees based on the articulation agreement established between both parties. Development of curriculum, manuals and other documents for; improving and streamlining procedures and practices and same thing applied to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria depends on available courses and the choice of the students of the parties.

Establishing further forms of cooperation in all fields of studies for mutual interest.

The Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, who according to Prof. Bashiru Aremu stated during the signing ceremony, that the two institutions shall therefore undertake to pursue regular exchange of their respective practices and methods in training and research and other fields common interest, Intensify discussion between their staffs to look for solutions to the problems of either or both parties, and Deploy all necessary efforts to ensure funding of activities from this partnership.

Aremu further disclosed that financial resources and materials shall be provided by both parties to look for solutions to its problems or to train its staffs.

“The two parties agree to organize annual consultative meetings using appropriate technology to aim at appraising the implementation of this partnership, monitoring activities being carries out and at planning future activities. Extraordinary meetings may be convened at the initiative of one of the parties to treat issues that need urgent solutions.

“Crown University shall pay any tuition charged by Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria per student for all applicable Degrees. Transfer students must submit their Transcripts from former Institutions to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria .

“Any misunderstanding resulting from the implementation or interpretation of this partnership shall be resolved amicably and through consultation in the best interest of both parties”.