The Cross River State Football Association (CRS FA) Electoral Committee has concluded arrangements for the conduct of 2019 state election scheduled to hold in Calabar on Saturday June 15, 2019.

Already, Essien Ayi appeared to be the only candidate for the chairman position for the forthcoming election into the board of the Cross River State FA scheduled to take place in the Cross River State capital. Ayi, a member of the Federal House of Representatives had been the FA chairman for four terms of four-year tenure each, totalling 16 years and wants to return for his fifth term unopposed this weekend.

After a 2-day screening exercise, held on June 3 and 4, 2019, the CRS FA Electoral Committee led by Sir Vincent Egbe as the chairman screened and cleared all the incumbent members, except Vincent Elom, who emerged as a first timer in the state football association to replace Late Okwori Ajaka of the Cross River North Senatorial District, who died in 2016.

It was learnt that the 9-member FA Board was given approval for 4-years tenure, having lived up to expectation, in terms of good performance over the years, according to the state FA congress.