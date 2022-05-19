Ben Dunno, Warri

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities, the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) Limited, a subsidiary of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, has handed over two well equipped and furnished basic primary healthcare facilities to two of its host communities in Delta state.

The two beneficiary communities are; Umu-Eziogoli community in Ukwuani Local Government Area and Umuseti-Ogbe community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of both the Delta North Senatorial district of the state.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Managing Director of Nigeria Gas Company Limited, Engr. Seyi Omotowa, reaffirmed the commitment of the company towards developing a robust and sustainable relationship with its host communities.

The Managing Director who was represented at the occasion by Mrs. Uche Ossai, Executive Director Support Services, noted that the company placed a topmost priority on its CSR based on the resolve to ensure an improved standards of living for both the indigenes and non-indegenes within its operational areas.

Engr. Omotowa address stated; “The wellbeing of our host communities is paramount in our Corporate Social Responsibility thrust, and this is simply why we are here today”.

“Therefore, we present to you these Basic Health Centres as a token of our contribution to the development of both communities which we cherish Dearly as one of our peace-loving communities”.

“On our part as a company, we shall continue to solicit for your co-operation and assistance in the maintenance of peace in order to support our business growth aspirations for the benefit of our people in this communities and Nigerians generally.

“Let me reiterate, that NGC will always encourage and appreciate communities that promote peace, dialogue and understanding in the resolution of any issue. This, indeed, is the hallmark of our community relations engagement process. We would appreciate direct contact with NGC Management through our Public Affairs Department on any community issues and not through a third party. Problems are better solved where there is constant communication between entities with vested interest, for the mutual benefit of all.

“Finally, let me appeal to you as communities, that this Health Centre is yours, we therefore urge you to safeguard it by putting in place adequate security measures to protect it.”

Those who responded for both communities are, Mr Ogochukwu Nwose, Chairman Umu-Eziogoli community, Barr. Nelson Enumah, and Mr Kingsley Chukwutem Ndiom, Chairman CDC, Umuseti-Ogbe, Mr George Oliseh for Umu Odia/Achi family.

They all commended Nigeria Gas Company Limited for the kind gestures, promising to secure both facilities and ensuring that they both serve the essence of which it was provided, and also urge the Delta State Primary Health Care Board and both Local to work in synergy in order to put both facilities into use in no distant time.

In his remarks, the Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah and Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, who were both represented at the occasion by Mrs Gladys Priegere, commended NGC for establishing these Health Centres to the communities.

The SSG noted that the projects will complement the efforts of the State Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who is very passionate about the health and well-being of Deltans.

According to him; “There is no doubt that the event testified to an existing cordial relationship between NGC and the host communities (Umu-Eziogoli and Umuseti-Ogbe). With peaceful environment, Corporate Social Responsibility can be attracted to a community”.

“Therefore i want to appeal to both communities to sustain the cordial relationships they have shown to the company. By so doing, we are very optimistic that the company would carry out more developmental projects in these areas”.

“In the same vein, I enjoined all companies operating in the state to fulfil their Corporate Social Responsibility to their host communities,” he pleaded.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government Council, Hon. Barr. C. Ajede, represented by Okpor Elias and the Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government Council, Hon Chief Goddey Obi Nzete, represented by Augustine Ogochukwu Okom, Secretary to Ndokwa West Local Government Council, applauded NGC for the gesture.

They noted that the establishment of the Health Care Center in both communities would go a long in complimenting the efforts of the state government in tackling the health challenges in these communities.

They both expressed the willingness to work in synergy with the State Primary Health Care Board to ensure that both facilities are put into use in no distant time.